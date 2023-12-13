Muqam felicitates nation on acquittal of Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Provincial President Pakistan Muslim League-N of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Amir Muqam Wednesday congratulated the nation on acquittal of PML-N central leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference after the Avenfield apartments’ case.

In his message issued here he said that the court acquitted Nawaz Sharif of charges in yet another false case. “I congratulate party leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, President Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and all the leaders and workers.”

Muqam said that the acquittal of Nawaz Sharif in one after another case proved that he was framed in politically fabricated cases, and he was the true and sincere leader of the nation who was indeed 'Sadiq' and 'Ameen'.