Muqam For Giving Preference To Country Over Politics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Region, Engr. Ameer Muqam on Wednesday congratulated nation on Independence Day and said that we should give preference to our motherland rather than prioritizing politics and personal interests.

He said that we should avoid politicking on issues of national interest and prioritize the solidarity and sovereignty of the country.

He said that on Independence Day, we must remember the ordeal and struggle of people that are facing brutalities since long in occupied valley of Kashmir.

Ameer Muqam said that we desire that Kashmir people should be given right of self-determination and freedom to choose their own path.

He also paid tribute to forefathers to get a separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent and who sacrificed their lives for the country in line of duty.

