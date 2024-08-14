Muqam for giving preference to country over politics; lauds sacrifices of forefathers for Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Region and Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Engr. Ameer Muqam on Wednesday congratulated the nation on the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan and said that we should give preference to the motherland rather prioritizing politics and personal interests.

He said that we should avoid politicking on issues of national interest and prioritize the solidarity and sovereignty of the country.

Addressing a function here, Engr Amir Muqam said that on Independence Day we must remember the ordeal and struggle of people that are facing brutalities and oppression since long in the Indian occupied valley of Jummu and Kashmir.

Ameer Muqam said that we desired that Kashmiris should be given right of self-determination as per UN Security Council's resolutions and freedom to choose their own path.

He also paid tribute to our forefathers to get a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent and sacrificed their lives for the country in the line of duty.

Later, addressing the party workers at Sher Ghar Mardan, Engr Amir Muqam said that PMLN Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night to take the country out of the existing challenges.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had reduced the prices of petroleum products to provide relief to common man.

Engr Amir Muqam said that those political forces that were ruling the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last 12 years were completely failed to address the people's problems.

He said that the people of Pakistan knew that who worked for speedy uplift of the country in the shape of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and who had put it at the verge bankruptcy during the four years rule of PTI founder.

PMLN's politics revolves round the masses and development while our political opponents used their energies in blame games and accusations.

He said that PMLN had strong roots in masses and would not allow anyone to create hurdles in the way of development.

Engr Amir Muqam said that that Pakistan was created after matchless sacrifices by our forefathers and the country's problems could be addressed by strictly adhering to the great Quaid's principles of unity, faith and discipline.