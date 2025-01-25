Muqam For Immediate Measures To Eliminate Power Load Shedding
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for SAFRON and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engineer Ameer Muqam on Saturday asked the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to take immediate measures to eliminate power load-shedding, emphasizing that the government’s goal is to provide relief to the public.
Presiding over a meeting of PESCO here at the headquarters, he directed the authorities to resolve transmission line issues in areas such as Bisham, Swabi Chota Lahore, Kohistan, Buner Salarzai, and others without delay.
He further instructed that the recommendations of the subcommittee should be implemented to address staffing shortages and other challenges.
The Federal Minister assured full support in resolving the issues faced by PESCO to enhance the company’s performance and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the public.
The meeting was attended by National Assembly Member and Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy, Idrees Khan, PESCO CEO Engineer Akhtar Hameed Khan, and other officials.
During the meeting, PESCO CEO Akhtar Hameed Khan provided a detailed briefing on electricity load-shedding, ongoing issues, and developmental projects in the province.
He highlighted the severe staff shortages within PESCO, noting that 201 officer positions and 13,802 staff positions remain vacant, leaving a total of 14,003 unfilled positions.
The Minister was informed about significant progress in reducing PESCO’s system losses, which have decreased by Rs 4.5 billion.
Additionally, he added that efforts were ongoing to recover Rs 246 billion in dues. On the operational side, he said 525 PESCO feeders currently experience zero load-shedding, while load-shedding durations have been reduced on many others.
The meeting also discussed the establishment of the Hazara Electric Supply Company for the Hazara Division and it was informed that the staff deployment process had been completed, and it would soon become operational.
Recent Stories
UAE committed to building sustainable energy future: Amna Al Dahak
PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series
UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan monitoring agency
PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature
GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC-Stat
Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..
UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday
UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola
ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history
Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition
Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies
Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Arrangements for Dhee Rani initiative finalized38 seconds ago
-
Muqam for immediate measures to eliminate power load shedding40 seconds ago
-
DEO inspects rescue stations42 seconds ago
-
Sports Event for Girls Teachers 2025 held in Sialkot11 minutes ago
-
2-Day convocation of Riphah Int'l University kicks off11 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar stresses upon promoting Pakistan’s interests11 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for stealing hospital medicines11 minutes ago
-
PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature17 minutes ago
-
GCWUS VC calls on HEC chairman21 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest 8 outlaws31 minutes ago
-
Private sector to take charge of Multan cleanliness from Feb 2231 minutes ago
-
Tariq Khan's car flips over at Hub auto car event, marshal hurt41 minutes ago