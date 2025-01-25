Muqam for immediate measures to eliminate power load shedding

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for SAFRON and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engineer Ameer Muqam on Saturday asked the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to take immediate measures to eliminate power load-shedding, emphasizing that the government’s goal is to provide relief to the public.

Presiding over a meeting of PESCO here at the headquarters, he directed the authorities to resolve transmission line issues in areas such as Bisham, Swabi Chota Lahore, Kohistan, Buner Salarzai, and others without delay.

He further instructed that the recommendations of the subcommittee should be implemented to address staffing shortages and other challenges.

The Federal Minister assured full support in resolving the issues faced by PESCO to enhance the company’s performance and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the public.

The meeting was attended by National Assembly Member and Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy, Idrees Khan, PESCO CEO Engineer Akhtar Hameed Khan, and other officials.

During the meeting, PESCO CEO Akhtar Hameed Khan provided a detailed briefing on electricity load-shedding, ongoing issues, and developmental projects in the province.

He highlighted the severe staff shortages within PESCO, noting that 201 officer positions and 13,802 staff positions remain vacant, leaving a total of 14,003 unfilled positions.

The Minister was informed about significant progress in reducing PESCO’s system losses, which have decreased by Rs 4.5 billion.

Additionally, he added that efforts were ongoing to recover Rs 246 billion in dues. On the operational side, he said 525 PESCO feeders currently experience zero load-shedding, while load-shedding durations have been reduced on many others.

The meeting also discussed the establishment of the Hazara Electric Supply Company for the Hazara Division and it was informed that the staff deployment process had been completed, and it would soon become operational.