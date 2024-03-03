Muqam grieved over loss of precious lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Provincial President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Maqam on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and property due to the incidents caused by rain and snow across the province.

In a statement, Maqam prayed for forgiveness of the deceased, patience for the bereaved, and early recovery of the injured.

He assured that the victims of the natural calamity would not be left alone and all possible support would be provided.

He appealed to the district administrations to provide the best treatment facilities to the people injured in accidents and to use all the resources for relief works.