Open Menu

Muqam Grieved Over Loss Of Precious Lives In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Muqam grieved over loss of precious lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Provincial President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Maqam on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and property due to the incidents caused by rain and snow across the province.

In a statement, Maqam prayed for forgiveness of the deceased, patience for the bereaved, and early recovery of the injured.

He assured that the victims of the natural calamity would not be left alone and all possible support would be provided.

He appealed to the district administrations to provide the best treatment facilities to the people injured in accidents and to use all the resources for relief works.

Related Topics

Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sunday All Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

12 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

12 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

12 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

12 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

12 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

12 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

12 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

12 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

12 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan