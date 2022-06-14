Muqam grieves demise of mine workers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and President PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter Engineer Amir Muqam expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the loss of precious human lives in the coal mine accident.

He expressed deep sorrow over the accident in Chakwal that caused the death of coal miners Lal Mohammad and Mashale, belonging to Puran area of Shangla, said a press release.

He said, "May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of the deceased and help the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with patience."