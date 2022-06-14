UrduPoint.com

Muqam Grieves Demise Of Mine Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Muqam grieves demise of mine workers

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and President PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter Engineer Amir Muqam expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the loss of precious human lives in the coal mine accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and President PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter Engineer Amir Muqam expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the loss of precious human lives in the coal mine accident.

He expressed deep sorrow over the accident in Chakwal that caused the death of coal miners Lal Mohammad and Mashale, belonging to Puran area of Shangla, said a press release.

He said, "May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of the deceased and help the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with patience."

Related Topics

Accident Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Amir Muqam Chakwal Shangla May

Recent Stories

SMEs backbone of economy: FPCCI

SMEs backbone of economy: FPCCI

45 seconds ago
 ANP Quetta president Jamaluddin calls meeting on J ..

ANP Quetta president Jamaluddin calls meeting on June 16

1 minute ago
 Secy Food inspects flour mills, stores to ensure a ..

Secy Food inspects flour mills, stores to ensure availability of subsidized flou ..

1 minute ago
 Chief of Joint Staff Argentina Armed Forces calls ..

Chief of Joint Staff Argentina Armed Forces calls on CAS

1 minute ago
 KDA DG calls for collective efforts for promotion ..

KDA DG calls for collective efforts for promotion of softball

1 minute ago
 Federal Cabinet decides to investigate Rs55 bln il ..

Federal Cabinet decides to investigate Rs55 bln illegally transferred to UK by B ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.