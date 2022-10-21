UrduPoint.com

Muqam Hails ECP Verdict In ToshaKhana Case Against Imran

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Muqam hails ECP verdict in ToshaKhana case against Imran

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam, here on Friday, hailed the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan in ToshaKhana case in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was disqualified.

In a statement here, the PM aide said the 'verdict has exposed the loot and plunder of Imran Khan." He advised Imran not to create anarchy.

He said people from all walks of life had endorsed the verdict of ECP.

