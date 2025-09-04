Muqam Hands Over Huge Consignment Of Relief Goods To Afghans Authorities
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Thursday handed over a huge consignment of relief goods to Afghans authorities for assistance of the earthquake victims.
On the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam went to Torkhum border in Khyber tribal district where he delivered huge consignment relief goods containing necessary daily use items, food and medicines to authorities of Afghanistan for earthquake victims.
Talking to media persons, Engr Amir Muqam said that the people and government of Pakistan stand with Afghans brothers and sisters in these hours of difficulty and this massive relief package was aimed to help the earthquake victims.
At least 1469 people in Afghanistan were killed and around 3700 injured besides nearly five million affected in eastern Afghanistan when a 6 magnitude quake struck it on Sunday, collapsing mud-brick homes on sleeping families.
He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep condolences and sorrow over loss of lives and properties during the earthquake in Afghanistan.
On the Prime Minister’s directions, Engr Amir Muqam said the relief goods consignment was handed over to Afghans authorities at Torkham border that connects Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Soon after the powerful earthquake, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar talked to his Afghan counterpart and assured every possible assistance and support.
He said Pakistan has also suffered colossal losses due to natural calamities including foods that wreaked havoc first in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and later Gilgit Balistan and Punjab province.
Besides loss of lives and properties due to floods, he said that livestock, agriculture products, and communication infrastructure including roads and bridges were largedly affected in Pakistan.
Engr Amir Muqam appreciated the support of national building departments including NGOs and philanthropists organizations for assistance of flood victims.
Besides representatives of National Disasters Management Authority (NDMA), Pakistani Consul General at Jalalabad Shafqatullah and Afgan Consul General at Peshawar Hafiz Mohibullah were also present.
Recent Stories
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NCHR member minorities, Fauzia Waqar discuss steps to strengthen redressal mechanism32 seconds ago
-
Prophet’s (SAW) teachings as beacon of light for humanity: Commissioner Dera34 seconds ago
-
Muqam hands over huge consignment of relief goods to Afghans authorities36 seconds ago
-
UK announces additional £1.2m flood response support for Sindh41 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi division reviews revenue matters45 seconds ago
-
Minister reviews flood situation in Gujrat46 seconds ago
-
Five killed, 10 injured in Badin accident48 seconds ago
-
NDMA issues high alert as Sutlej river flood risk intensifies11 minutes ago
-
Clinic on Wheels provides healthcare in flood-hit Gujrat21 minutes ago
-
Power pilferers netted21 minutes ago
-
UN chief expresses deep sorrow over Pakistan floods, announces humanitarian support21 minutes ago
-
PMYP, Destinations collaborate to revolutionize Pakistan's tourism41 minutes ago