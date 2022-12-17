Muqam hands over Rs 1 mln cheques to heirs of deceased flood victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam has handed over cheques of Rs 1 million to each heir of the deceased flood victims of Khwazakhela in Swat.

The cheques were handed over to the heirs of the flood victims on behalf of the Federal government under the Prime Minister's relief package.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the government would continue efforts till the rehabilitation and resettlement of all flood victims in the country.

He said the compensation amount was meant to bring ease to the lives of flood victims.