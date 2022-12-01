UrduPoint.com

Muqam Hints At By-election In Case Of KP, Punjab Assemblies Dissolution, Imposition Of Governor Rule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Muqam hints at by-election in case of KP, Punjab assemblies dissolution, imposition of governor rule

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Thursday asserted that by-election would be held in case of dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakthunkhwa assemblies and possibility of imposition of governor rule.

Addressing a big public gathering here, Amir Muqam said that general elections would not be held on the unjustified demand or wishes of PTI Chief Imran Khan. He reiterated that general elections would be held on time in accordance with constitution and laws, adding the governments in centre and other provinces would continue to perform functions in case of dissolution of KP and Punjab assemblies.

He said the option of governor rule could be exercised in KP and Punjab if these provinces did not function in accordance to the constitution or dissolve prematurely. He accused Imran Khan for destroying the country's economy, social and political values besides promoting intolerance in national politics. "It is time to throw this rotten fish out of the political arena," he remarked.

Amir Muqam said the people of Pakistan knew that who used the huge financial resources of KP and Punjab provinces for flopped PTI's long march that ended in sheer disappointment.

"Imran Khan had neither fulfilled the promise of constructing five million houses for poor nor provided one million jobs to youth during his nearly four years rule," he said, adding PTI Chairman also failed to honour his pledge to convert PM and Governor Houses into universities.

Terming Imran Khan as a big liar and king of u-turn, he said that Imran Khan's corrupt practices were exposed before masses in Tosha Khana case and was proved as a certified liar after PTI's Foreign Fund Case.

He said people knew that who tried to drag state institutions into politics and defamed establishment to please their foreign masters after successful no confidence motion against Imran. The recent appointment in Army was made by the Prime Minister strictly on merit and in line of the constitution, he remarked.

Amir Muqam said people of Pakistan would decide about future's political government on the basis of free and fair election in 2023 rather Imran Khan. The PM's aide said KP Government was paying huge salaries to social media influencers but had no money for others employees who were protesting for their genuine rights including non-payment of salaries and allowances.

Muqam claimed that debt burden on KP had been increased to record Rs1,000 billion from Rs 300 billion in last nine years, adding Imran's bullets injuries' drama was also exposed before the nation.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night to take the country out from the existing challenges and put the economy back on track. "Pakistan has come out of the FATF's gray list due to hectic efforts by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his diplomatic team." The PM's aide said people of KP were fed up with poor performance of PTI and would break PTI's back in upcoming election as the party that came on slogan change was completely failed to deliver on all fronts.

He said contesting recent by elections on different seats by the PTI Chairman showed that he had no trust and confidence in the party's workers and local leaderships and feared that Imran could possibly contest on the seats reserved for women and minorities in future.

