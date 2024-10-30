Muqam holds meeting with Nazriati Group

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 09:43 PM

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and President PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr Amir Muqam held a meeting with Nazriati Group leaders on Wednesday

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024)

During the meeting, held at residence of Ishtiaq Chattan, the Leaders of Nazriati Group announced to abolish the Group and express full confidence on the leadership of PML-N, president Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Engr Amir Muqam and Murtaza Javed Abbasi, received a press release.

Extending full support to provincial president Engr Amir Muqam, the leaders vowed to work together for strengthening the party.

The Nazriati Group leader Abdul Subhan Khan, Malik Imran, group president from Peshawar Arbab Ghulam Haider Khan, group leader from Abbottabad Sardar Abdur Rashid also spoke on this occasion

Provincial President Engr Amir Muqam hailed their decision and termed the decision of abolishment of group as "better late than never".

He expressed the resolve to work under the dynamic leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

On this occasion President PML N Mardan Inayat Shah Bacha, Swabi President Shiraz Khan, Buner President Salar Khan, Shangla president Intikhab Alam, Babar Salim, Nawabzada Khan, Adil Khan, Ajar Akram Bacha, Shah Bakht Rawan, Amanullah Khan, Liaqat Khan, Ishtiaq Khan, Javed Ghazali and others were also present.

