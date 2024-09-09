Muqam Holds Meeting With NGOs Working For Welfare Of Afghan Refugee
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Engr Amir Muqam on Monday held meeting with representatives of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) working for the welfare of Afghan Refugees.
Chairing meeting, he said that today's meeting was aimed to strengthen working coordination between Ministry and Non-Governmental Organizations, said a press release.
"Our priority must be to provide assistance and help to maximum people," he said.
The minister said that NGOs should keep in mind the requirements of the present day and concentrate on the implementation of projects.
He said that the ministry would also provide all possible assistance and coordination.
The Federal Minister also said that in order to extend assistance to maximum needy people NGOs should identify the issues currently faced and utilize the funds accordingly.
The meeting was attended by Secretary, States and Frontier Regions Zafar Hassan, Joint Secretary SAFRON Agha Waseem Ahmad and Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Abbas Khan.
The representatives of NGOs briefed in details Federal Minister about their respective fields of working including livelihood improvement and vocational skills Training projects for Afghan Refugees and support for income generation activities, GBV, WASH, Psychosocial Support, education, and health for refugees
They highlighted the role of NGOs in national development and humanitarian response in Pakistan.
Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam appreciated the briefing given by representatives
NGOs about their respective areas of working.
