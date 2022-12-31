Muqam inaugurates electricity, gas projects in Dir

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam here Friday inaugurated gas, TBS and electricity projects in Dir Lower district to facilitate its people.

In his address at Shaheed Chowk Timergara attended by large number of people, Amir Muqam said that coalition government believed in uniformed development of the country and completed scores of uplift projects in Malakand division, including Dir districts.

He said Chakdara grid station of 220 KV was a gift of Nawaz Sharif for the people of the Malakand division.

He said that the mega Chakdara-Dir-Chitral-Gilgit expressway project has been included in PSDP in 2017 by the Nawaz Sharif Government. However, the government of Imran Niazi has put it into cold storage, thus depriving people of development.

Muqam said that Imran Niazi was trying to destabilise the country adding that the general elections would be held on time.

He said PMLN would take the country out of existing challenges.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had made Pakistan an atomic power and established a network of motorways.

Muqam said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has worked day and night during the recent floods and provided relief to flood victims.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had joined the government to save the country. Had Imran government continued for a few more months, the country would have been bankrupted, he added.

Muqam accused PTI government for ignoring Chakdara-Kalam-Bisham expressway project which was a great injustice with the people.