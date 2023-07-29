Open Menu

Muqam Inaugurates Kabalgram Torghar Bridge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Muqam inaugurates Kabalgram Torghar bridge

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Engr Amir Muqam, Adviser to the Prime Minister here Saturday inaugurated the Kabalgram Torghar bridge that would benefit a large number of people.

Amir Muqam who is also President of PML-N KP also inaugurated Sinkarai Dedal Kumatch Road.

These projects were the long-awaited demands of the people of Shanga that were fulfilled today.

The people of Shangla thanked the prime minister's adviser for the inauguration of the mega projects.

They raised full-throated slogans in favour of PML-N and Engr Amir Muqam.

