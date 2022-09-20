Muqam inaugurates newly rehabilitated 132 KV Madyan grid station

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here on Tuesday inaugurated the newly rehabilitated and reconstructed 132 KV Madyan grid station after which electricity supply to flood-affected areas of Madyan were restored.

Speaking on the occasion, Engr Amir Muqam said restoration of Madyan grid station was a big challenge and all the relevant stakeholders, including PESCO deserve full appreciation for completing the mega project in record shortest possible time.

The August 27 floods had washed away about nine main towers of the Madyan grid station in upper Swat and was completely rehabilitated and reconstructed in record 24 days following the directives of the Prime Minister and Engr Amir Muqam.

Following its rehabilitation, power supply to Madyan and adjoining areas was restored, benefiting thousands of domestic, agriculture and domestic consumers.

Engr Amir Muqam said the recent devastating floods had affected the entire country including Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and its devastation were immense.

He said the entire nation, armed forces of Pakistan, district administration, police, PESCO and others departments came for the rescue, rehabilitation and assistance of the flood victims and provided the much needed relief to them.

Over 30 million people were marooned in the record breaking floods in the country and reconstruction of their damaged and destroyed houses was a big task for which philanthropists and donor agencies have to come forward and help the government in rebuilding of their houses, he added.

Amir Muqam said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had worked tirelessly during floods situation and personally visited all flood-hit provinces and met with the flood victims there.

The Prime Minister personally supervised and monitored the rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in flood-stricken areas in the country including KP where he reviewed flood damages and the pace of rehabilitation works.

The Prime Minister also visited flood-hit DI Khan twice, Tank, Swat, Kohistan, Charasadda, Mohmand and Nowshera where he inspected relief and rescue operations. Besides Rs. 25,000 for each flood affectees and Rs one million each for heirs of deceased of floods, Amir Muqam said that prime minister led from the front by mobilizing his team to provide relief to the affected population.

"If we did not have a leader like the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas would have taken years," he said.

He said the devastation of floods were huge and the entire nation should work jointly and tirelessly for assistance of their needy brothers and sisters. Engr Amir Muqam recalled the previous damages incurred to Madyan grid station during 2005 earthquake, 2010 floods and recently on August 2022 and assured his determined efforts for its rebuilding for facilitation of people of Swat.

Earlier, the PM's adviser formally inaugurated the newly rehabilitated Madyan grid station and inspected its different sections. The PESCO authorities briefed Engr Amir Muqam about different features of the project and restoration of power supply. Muqam highly appreciated PESCO and others relevant authorities for completion of the mega project in shortest time.