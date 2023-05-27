UrduPoint.com

Muqam Inaugurates SNGPL Supply Network For Different Villages In Swat

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Muqam inaugurates SNGPL supply network for different villages in Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here on Saturday inaugurated Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) supply network for different villages of the district.

The gas network was inaugurated for different villages including Kokari, Mashoki, Mera Gari, Shangu Ganori, Garasa in Swat.

Speaking on the occasion, Engr Amir Muqam said that Pakistan Muslim League (N) has made the country's defence impregnable after conducting successful nuclear explosions at Chagi Balochistan on May 28, 1998.

He said that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had overlooked international pressure and made Pakistan atomic power. He said Pakistan is the first Muslim country in the world that achieved the status of nuclear power.

Muqam said attacks on government and military installations on May 9 exposed the negative policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said that the PTI government had failed on all fronts to deliver in its nine-year rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Amir Muqam claimed that Imran Niazi's corrupt practices were exposed before the masses which was evident from foreign funding, Tosha Khana and Al Qadar Trust cases.

He said work on gas development projects started by the PML-N government in 2013-18 were halted in Swat by the PTI incompetent rulers.

He said PML-N would address the nine-year-long sense of deprivation of the KP people and will provide relief to the masses.

The residents showers flower petals on Amir Muqam and raised full-throated slogans in favour of PML-N.

