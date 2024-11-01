Muqam inquires about AJK president’s health, wishes swift recovery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam, visited AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Kashmir House on Friday to inquire about his health and wished him a speedy recovery with a bouquet of flowers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam, visited AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Kashmir House on Friday to inquire about his health and wished him a speedy recovery with a bouquet of flowers.

Muqam assured that the federal government, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will continue its efforts to promote development and address issues in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Amir Muqam reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Kashmiris’ fight for freedom. He committed to elevating the voices of the courageous Kashmiris on all platforms, ensuring their right to self-determination was clearly heeded to by the world community.

Amir Muqam assured the AJK President of steadfast support for the Kashmir issue and condemned the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The two leaders also talked about the current political situation in the country.

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood expressed appreciation to Federal Minister for his concern about his health.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemned India’s ongoing violence and oppression against Kashmiris, stating that New Delhi’s fraudulent elections in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir were meant to mislead the world.

Chaudhry pledged to speak out strongly against Indian atrocities, aiming to expose its true nature globally, and emphasized the importance of finding a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute.