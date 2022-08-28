UrduPoint.com

Muqam Inspects Floods Destroyed Infrastructure In Shangla

Published August 28, 2022

Muqam inspects floods destroyed infrastructure in Shangla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs as well as National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam visited flood affected areas in Shangla district where he expressed sympathies with the affected people over loss of properties.

He met with flood victims and consoled them over the losses.

The PM aide inspected the destroyed buildings of RHC at Karora and Shahpoor-Kata Road at Raniyal.

He directed the National Highway Authority to take all possible measures for restoration of communication services on roads and highways in flood affected areas on priority basis.

He also directed Wapda officials to ensure transmission of electricity in floods affected areas at earliest.

