UrduPoint.com

Muqam, Jirga Successful Talks Pave Way For Repair Of 130 MW Dubair HPP

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Muqam, jirga successful talks pave way for repair of 130 MW Dubair HPP

The successful talks between Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam and Kohistan peace Jirga paved the way for repair of 130megwhatt Dubair hydropower project in Lower Kohistan

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The successful talks between Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam and Kohistan peace Jirga paved the way for repair of 130megwhatt Dubair hydropower project in Lower Kohistan.

The people of Kohistan had stopped repairing work on Dubair project until the fulfillment of their demands, however the work was restored after the successful talks on Tuesday.

The stoppage of work was causing huge financial losses to the tune of Rs40 million to Rs50 million on daily basis.

Amir Muqam held successful negotiations with the representatives jirga of Kohistan at Bisham here and assured all out support for resolution of their genuine problems.

Muqam thanked the jirga for allowing repair work on the dam project and saving the government kitty from losses.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Jirga Amir Muqam Dam Kohistan All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Amir Muqam hands over cheques of Rs1mn each to hei ..

Amir Muqam hands over cheques of Rs1mn each to heirs of fire victims

3 minutes ago
 Kiev's Attacks on DPR, LPR After Referendums Will ..

Kiev's Attacks on DPR, LPR After Referendums Will Be Aggression Against Russia - ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden Discusses With Puerto Rico Governor Damage C ..

Biden Discusses With Puerto Rico Governor Damage Caused by Hurricane Fiona - Whi ..

8 minutes ago
 PM meets Iranian president, underscores commitment ..

PM meets Iranian president, underscores commitment to enhance bilateral relation ..

8 minutes ago
 PTI trying to damage economy through public meetin ..

PTI trying to damage economy through public meetings, long march threats: SAPM

8 minutes ago
 PML-N delegation calls on Governor Punjab

PML-N delegation calls on Governor Punjab

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.