Muqam, jirga successful talks pave way for repair of 130 MW Dubair HPP

The successful talks between Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam and Kohistan peace Jirga paved the way for repair of 130megwhatt Dubair hydropower project in Lower Kohistan

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The successful talks between Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam and Kohistan peace Jirga paved the way for repair of 130megwhatt Dubair hydropower project in Lower Kohistan.

The people of Kohistan had stopped repairing work on Dubair project until the fulfillment of their demands, however the work was restored after the successful talks on Tuesday.

The stoppage of work was causing huge financial losses to the tune of Rs40 million to Rs50 million on daily basis.

Amir Muqam held successful negotiations with the representatives jirga of Kohistan at Bisham here and assured all out support for resolution of their genuine problems.

Muqam thanked the jirga for allowing repair work on the dam project and saving the government kitty from losses.