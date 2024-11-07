Muqam lambasts KP govt for job terminations, suspensions of teachers on protest

Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Thursday condemned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for pressuring protesting teachers and threatening them with dismissal or suspension for participating in any form of protest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Thursday condemned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for pressuring protesting teachers and threatening them with dismissal or suspension for participating in any form of protest.

Addressing a news conference, alongside MNA Mubarak Zeb Khan from Bajaur, the minister expressed disappointment with the KP government's double standards. He criticized the PTI-led administration for claiming to champion people's rights while pressuring teachers and denying their rightful entitlements.

He criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's treatment with teachers and pledged the Federal government's support to educators. He promised to continue advocating for teachers' rights.

Muqam also criticized the PTI government for planning to file an FIR against the Inspector General of Islamabad and others involved in the raid on the KP House last month, following the reported presence of terrorists there.

He criticized the KP Chief Minister for his irresponsible behavior, claiming that his rhetoric about occupying Islamabad and Lahore undermines his credibility. He accused the CM of misusing provincial resources to reward employees with promotions and privileges, and forcing them to attend protests at D Chowk, Islamabad.

He urged PTI supporters to investigate why CM Gandapur mysteriously left D-Chowk during the protest last month, abandoning party supporters.

He also warned the CM against turning the KP House in Islamabad into a hub for terrorists, as it belongs to the KP people.

He questioned Gandapur about the plans he has made for the people's welfare. Over the course of PTI's 11-year rule, he challenged them to list their achievements, including the number of universities, hospitals, and people-friendly infrastructure projects, such as roads, that they have built.

The KP government should prioritize people-friendly projects and good governance instead of protesting against the federation. Rather than undermining national development, such as the stabilization of the rupee value, reduced inflation, and lower interest rates, they should focus on improving performance in the province.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has allocated Rs 40 billion to subsidize electricity bills for the poor, a model that KP should follow, he added.

He questioned why the PTI government is claiming Khan as one of their own, despite not giving him a party ticket in the last general elections. Instead, they chose to give the ticket to his opponent in the provincial by-election, who ultimately lost.

Muqam assured that the federal government would assist in apprehending the killers of Rehan Zeb Khan.