Muqam Lambasts KP Govt For Job Terminations, Suspensions Of Teachers On Protest
Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 09:27 PM
Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Thursday condemned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for pressuring protesting teachers and threatening them with dismissal or suspension for participating in any form of protest
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Thursday condemned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for pressuring protesting teachers and threatening them with dismissal or suspension for participating in any form of protest.
Addressing a news conference, alongside MNA Mubarak Zeb Khan from Bajaur, the minister expressed disappointment with the KP government's double standards. He criticized the PTI-led administration for claiming to champion people's rights while pressuring teachers and denying their rightful entitlements.
He criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's treatment with teachers and pledged the Federal government's support to educators. He promised to continue advocating for teachers' rights.
Muqam also criticized the PTI government for planning to file an FIR against the Inspector General of Islamabad and others involved in the raid on the KP House last month, following the reported presence of terrorists there.
He criticized the KP Chief Minister for his irresponsible behavior, claiming that his rhetoric about occupying Islamabad and Lahore undermines his credibility. He accused the CM of misusing provincial resources to reward employees with promotions and privileges, and forcing them to attend protests at D Chowk, Islamabad.
He urged PTI supporters to investigate why CM Gandapur mysteriously left D-Chowk during the protest last month, abandoning party supporters.
He also warned the CM against turning the KP House in Islamabad into a hub for terrorists, as it belongs to the KP people.
He questioned Gandapur about the plans he has made for the people's welfare. Over the course of PTI's 11-year rule, he challenged them to list their achievements, including the number of universities, hospitals, and people-friendly infrastructure projects, such as roads, that they have built.
The KP government should prioritize people-friendly projects and good governance instead of protesting against the federation. Rather than undermining national development, such as the stabilization of the rupee value, reduced inflation, and lower interest rates, they should focus on improving performance in the province.
Meanwhile, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has allocated Rs 40 billion to subsidize electricity bills for the poor, a model that KP should follow, he added.
He questioned why the PTI government is claiming Khan as one of their own, despite not giving him a party ticket in the last general elections. Instead, they chose to give the ticket to his opponent in the provincial by-election, who ultimately lost.
Muqam assured that the federal government would assist in apprehending the killers of Rehan Zeb Khan.
Recent Stories
ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence showcasing sustainability
Acting President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 5 terrorists in ..
5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrace martyrdom in South Wazirista ..
Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjeel Memon claims
Multi-role stealth fighter J-35A to make debut at 15th China Airshow
Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt meets aff ..
Gaming activities held at Shalimar Garden
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays foundation stone of Ramday Universit ..
Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review meeting on child labor, traffick ..
LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL
Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday granted the status of Prov ..
Pakistan now on track of economic growth: Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence showcasing sustainability2 minutes ago
-
Acting President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 5 terrorists in S Waziristan2 minutes ago
-
5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrace martyrdom in South Waziristan: ISPR2 minutes ago
-
Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjeel Memon claims2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt meets affected girl in Sahiwa ..3 minutes ago
-
Gaming activities held at Shalimar Garden3 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays foundation stone of Ramday University3 minutes ago
-
Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review meeting on child labor, trafficking9 minutes ago
-
LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL9 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday granted the status of Provincial Minister to M ..9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan now on track of economic growth: Minister9 minutes ago
-
Education key to future resilience : Musadik Malik3 minutes ago