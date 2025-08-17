- Home
Muqam Makes Urgent Appeal For 'National Unity', Pledges Unwavering Federal Support To Flood-stricken KPK
Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Minister for Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Sunday called on the nation, institutions, political parties, and private organizations to unite on a common platform and work collectively for the restoration of flood-hit infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa other areas.
In an exclusive interview with state-news run channel, Engineer Amir Muqam emphasized the need to set aside all political and ideological differences in the face of natural disasters.
He urged the nation to unite in the spirit of solidarity and collective responsibility, highlighting that national interest must come before all divisions during times of crisis.
He further stated that, on behalf of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, he personally visited the flood-affected areas of Buner and Swat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
During his visit, he extended full support and solidarity to the people of the province, assuring them that the Federal government stands firmly with KPK and will provide all possible assistance to aid in the recovery and restoration efforts.
He also commended the tireless efforts of the rescue teams and law enforcement agencies, stating that relevant bodies are actively operating under the debris to recover victims and provide relief.
He strongly praised the armed forces for playing a vital and heroic role just as they did during the 2005 earthquake and previous flood crises demonstrating unmatched commitment, discipline and courage in the face of adversity.
He stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government must prioritize the rehabilitation and strengthening of its infrastructure, as the current state is severely hindering rescue and relief efforts.
He emphasized that without proper roads, bridges and communication systems, timely assistance becomes nearly impossible, putting lives at greater risk during emergencies like the ongoing floods.
He affirmed that the federal government is fully prepared to extend all possible support, even if it means paying out of their own pockets to assist fellow citizens in the provinces during this critical time.
He stressed that serving the people in their hour of need is a national duty that goes beyond politics or jurisdiction.
The Minister expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and injuries caused by the devastating floods, extending heartfelt condolences to the affected families.
He said the federal government stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this difficult time and assured that every possible effort will be made to support and assist them in their recovery and rehabilitation.
