Muqam Meets INGOs' Representatives To Boost Support For Afghan Refugees
September 05, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Engr. Amir Muqam, met with representatives of International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs) on Thursday to enhance support for Afghan refugees in Pakistan.
Chairing the meeting, Minister Muqam emphasized the government's recognition of INGOs' vital role in supporting its socio-economic policies and programs.
He stressed the need for stronger working coordination between the Ministry and INGOs to maximize assistance to Afghan refugees.
"Our priority must be to provide assistance to more people," Minister Muqam said, assuring the Ministry's full support and assistance to INGOs.
He urged INGOs to focus on project implementation, identify current challenges, and utilize funds effectively to reach the most vulnerable populations.
INGO representatives briefed the Minister on their projects, including livelihood improvement, vocational skills training, income generation support, and essential services like education, health, and psychosocial support for refugees.
They highlighted their contributions to national development and humanitarian response in Pakistan.
The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of SAFRON, including Secretary Zafar Hassan, Joint Secretary Agha Waseem Ahmad, Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Abbas Khan, and Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shakeel Muhammad Khan Safi.
