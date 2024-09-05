Open Menu

Muqam Meets INGOs' Representatives To Boost Support For Afghan Refugees

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Muqam meets INGOs' representatives to boost support for Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Engr. Amir Muqam, met with representatives of International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs) on Thursday to enhance support for Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

Chairing the meeting, Minister Muqam emphasized the government's recognition of INGOs' vital role in supporting its socio-economic policies and programs.

He stressed the need for stronger working coordination between the Ministry and INGOs to maximize assistance to Afghan refugees.

"Our priority must be to provide assistance to more people," Minister Muqam said, assuring the Ministry's full support and assistance to INGOs.

He urged INGOs to focus on project implementation, identify current challenges, and utilize funds effectively to reach the most vulnerable populations.

INGO representatives briefed the Minister on their projects, including livelihood improvement, vocational skills training, income generation support, and essential services like education, health, and psychosocial support for refugees.

They highlighted their contributions to national development and humanitarian response in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of SAFRON, including Secretary Zafar Hassan, Joint Secretary Agha Waseem Ahmad, Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Abbas Khan, and Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shakeel Muhammad Khan Safi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Amir Muqam Safi Shakeel From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

36 minutes ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

45 minutes ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

3 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

3 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

3 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

4 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

4 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

5 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan