Muqam Meets Nawaz Sharif, Discusses Country's Political, Economic Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister and PML-N KP President, Engr. Amir Muqam met with former Prime Minister and PML-N Quaid, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Saudi Arabia on Monday and discussed with him overall political and economic situation of the country, especially the Party's affairs in Khyber Pakthunkhwa during the one-on-one meeting.

Later, Chief Organizer and Vice President of PML-N, Maryam Nawaz Sharif also attended the meeting.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, while appreciating the efforts of Amir Muqam, directed him to maintain discipline in the Party.

Amir Muqam congratulated PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Organizer, Maryam Nawaz on performing of Umrah.

Engr. Amir Muqam, while appreciating the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, said that the country was getting rid on the load-shedding and terrorism during his government's tenure and PML-N would take the country out from all the crisis.

