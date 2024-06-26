Open Menu

Muqam Meets With Tribal Jirga’s Elders To End Sit In

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Federal Minister for States & Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday met with the elders of the Tribal Jirga and they ended the ongoing sit-in at Islamabad

During the meeting, the minister assured the Jirga that he would seriously take up the issue of compensation for damaged houses in the Prime Minister's Steering Committee for the merged districts, said a press release.

The official decision of ending the protest demonstration was taken in the Tribal Jirga chaired by Javed Mehsud here while PML-N Tank President Samiullah Khan Barki was also accompanied by Jirga members.

Amir Maqam said that the government has no objection regarding any demand of the tribes and the tribes were the protectors of the borders. The minister said that he was personally playing a role in resolving their problems.

The elders thanked the federal minister for the assurance and said that they were confident that their issue will be raised in the relevant committee.

