Muqam Pays Tribute To APS Martyrs, Security Forces In War Against Terrorism

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Muqam pays tribute to APS martyrs, security forces in war against terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Provincial President Amir Muqam Wednesday paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Army Public school (APS), Pakistan armed forces, police, Rangers and law enforcement agencies in the war against terrorism.

In a statement on 6th anniversary of tragic incident of APS, he said the whole nation was paying salute to the martyrs, adding the APS incident was a great tragedy in the history of the human being.

He said the APS massacre was an unforgettable tragedy which brought the whole nation on the one page against the menace of terrorism adding due to great sacrifices by the APS martyrs, Jawans of security forces peace could be restored in the country.

He expressed sympathy with the bereaved families of APS victims and prayed courage to bear the loss with fortitude.

