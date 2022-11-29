Muqam predicts forward block in PTI soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam here Tuesday said that a large number of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were benefiting from the Prime Minister's Sasta Ata scheme.

He said that benefits of the landmark program should reach all common and poor people of all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed these views during his surprise visit to the zonal office of the utility store at Hayatabad here.

He said poor people of KP were largely benefiting from the PM's Sasta Ata program. He also inspected different facilities there.

The PM aide said under the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the Sasta Ata Program was being implemented in letter and spirit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and billions of rupees subsidy was being given to the people to facilitate them and that its benefits should reach common man.

Syed Mehtab Banori, Zonal Manager USC and other officials briefed the Prime Minister Adviser Amir Muqam.

Muqam directed them of taking every possible step to facilitate people.

Later while addressing an open katcheri at PMLN Provincial Secretariat, he claimed that the incompetent Provincial Government has destroyed the country's economy and people have now made expectations from the Federal government for resolution of their problems.

A large number of people and delegations of different districts met with Amir Muqam and informed him about their problems.

Muqam said that his office doors were open for people and directed the concerned authorities for resolution of their problems.

He claimed that PTI lawmakers were not willing to resign from assemblies and there was internal differences in PTI. He said that people would soon hear about forward block in PTI.