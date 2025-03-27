Open Menu

Muqam Re-inaugurates Jaffar Express From Peshawar Cantt Railway Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 11:10 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam reinagurated the Jaffar Express at Peshawar Railway Station here on Thursday.

Talking to media, Engr Amir Muqam said that the reinaguration of the Jaffar Express after the attack at Bolan has passed a clear and powerful message that all the entire nation, government and security forces are united for Pakistan.

He said that the nefarious designs of the terrorists would be frustrated with unity.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Pakistan was our country and no one would be allowed to repeat Jaffar Express's attack again.

He said the government policy about the repatriation of undocumented and illegal Afghans is clear, and necessary actions are being taken in line with this national policy.

He said that the boycott of the National Security's meeting showed the irrational approach of the PTI leadership.

Engr Amir Muqam said that KP Govt was receiving its NFC share regularly from Federal Government, however, the conditions of Govt hospitals and schools in KP are very pathetic.

He claimed that KP was deprived of development by the PTI during its 12-year rule while thousands of poor and deserving people were overlooked in the Rs10 billion CM KP Ramazan package.

Engr Amir Muqam claimed that favouritism and likes and dislikes in CM KP Ramazan package have deprived many deserving poor and underprivileged.

On the other hand, he said that the relief package under the Prime Minister's Ramazan package was distributed transparently among the poor in the country, including Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Engr Amir Muqam said that PTI politics revolved around agitation and protest in a bid to provide relief to its Founder leader.

Earlier, Engr Amir Muqam was briefed by the Railways authorities on security to trains.

Later, Engr. Amir Muqam saw off the passengers.

The passengers expressed jubilation after the reinnaguration of Jaffar Express and thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam and entire railway authorities.

