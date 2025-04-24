- Home
Muqam Reaffirms Country's Commitment To Kashmir's Right To Self-determination, Praises Nawaz Sharif's Leadership
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the people of Kashmir and praised the leadership of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif during a book launch ceremony held in Islamabad.
The event marked the launch of the book "Mard-e-Ahan, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif," authored by senior journalist Muhammad Nawaz Raza. The ceremony was organized by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (Dastoor) and the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists, (Dastoor).
Among the prominent attendees were Chairman PML-N Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Lt. Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and several senior journalists and political figures.
Addressing the gathering, Engineer Amir Muqam paid tribute to Nawaz Sharif’s contributions in various sectors, highlighting his bold decisions including the nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998. “That historic day reflects Pakistan’s sovereignty and determination,” he said, calling for a national observance of the day in a befitting manner.
He also lauded the development initiatives undertaken by Nawaz Sharif, citing the Hazara Motorway as an example of infrastructure built to international standards.
“Nawaz Sharif’s vision brought economic stability and national pride,” he added.
Congratulating the author of the book, the Minister urged students and youth to read the book to better understand the former Prime Minister’s struggle and achievements. He also criticized the recent incident in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), stating that false narratives and blame games aim to cover up its failures.
“We salute the Kashmiri people for their unwavering resilience in the face of brutal oppression. Kashmiri brethren hearts still beat with Pakistan,” he said. “The Kashmir issue is alive and will remain alive. We will continue to raise our voice for their right of self determination at every forum.”
Amir Muqam also strongly condemned Indian blame game and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace, while warning that any irresponsible aggression would be met with a strong and united response from both the Pakistani people and its armed forces.
“Peace and dialogue remain our top priorities, but we will not compromise on national security or dignity,” he concluded.
