Open Menu

Muqam Reaffirms Support For Kashmiris Right To Self-determination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 07:15 PM

Muqam reaffirms support for Kashmiris right to self-determination

Minister for Kashmir Affairs,Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming the country’s commitment to their legitimate struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Minister for Kashmir Affairs,Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming the country’s commitment to their legitimate struggle.

During a meeting with a high-level delegation from Jammu and Kashmir, led by PML-N Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Shah Ghulam Qadir and General Secretary Tariq Farooq, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam emphasized Pakistan’s firm resolve to raise the Kashmir dispute on all international forums.

He reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to supporting the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

The delegation praised Federal Minister Amir Muqam’s recent two-day visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as a strong gesture of solidarity and support. On the occasion, Minister Engineer Amir Muqam expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and reaffirmed his firm commitment to the Kashmir cause.

The delegation noted that this was Muqam’s second visit to Azad Kashmir, aimed at expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people and honoring the martyrs and those injured due to Indian aggression.

The federal minister stated, “We stand side by side with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will persist in supporting them at all forums.”

The delegation stated that Federal Minister Amir Muqam's two-day visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir significantly boosted bilateral relations and demonstrated Pakistan's unwavering solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Minister Muqam emphasized that the visit made a positive impact, sending a clear message to the global community about Pakistan's steadfast commitment to supporting Kashmiris.

The meeting ended with a renewed resolve to intensify collaborative efforts for Azad Jammu and Kashmir's progress while vigorously advocating the Kashmir cause at all national and international platforms.

The delegation included senior PML-N leaders Najib Naqi, Chaudhry Rukhsar, Chaudhry Saeed, Sardar Umair Naeem, Coordination board Chairman Sardar Tariq and Aitzaz.

APP/szm-abs

Recent Stories

Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed For ..

Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed Forces

1 minute ago
 Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates Gener ..

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates General Asim Munir on promotion to ..

1 minute ago
 99 suspects arrested last week

99 suspects arrested last week

1 minute ago
 CM Murad welcomes Field Marshal promotion of Gen A ..

CM Murad welcomes Field Marshal promotion of Gen Asim Munir

1 minute ago
 Muqam reaffirms support for Kashmiris right to sel ..

Muqam reaffirms support for Kashmiris right to self-determination

1 minute ago
 After military win over India, Pakistan must focus ..

After military win over India, Pakistan must focus on economic victory: speakers

4 minutes ago
NUST Open Houses showcase transformative student i ..

NUST Open Houses showcase transformative student innovations and industry linkag ..

6 minutes ago
 High-level meeting finalizes Muharram arrangements

High-level meeting finalizes Muharram arrangements

6 minutes ago
 Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for T20 series

Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for T20 series

6 minutes ago
 FIA arrests 14 Agents for Cheating People Outside ..

FIA arrests 14 Agents for Cheating People Outside Gujranwala Passport Office

6 minutes ago
 Diplomatic Team to strengthen global representatio ..

Diplomatic Team to strengthen global representation: Musadik Malik

6 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan