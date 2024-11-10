Muqam says PTI fails to deliver on all fronts in KP; welcomes Ex Senator Zahid Khan for joining PMLN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam here Sunday said that Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf (PTI) despite its third consecutive government has failed to deliver for welfare of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the problems of masses have increased manifold.

Engr Amir Muqam was addressing a big public gathering here on occasion of joining of PMLN by former Senator and ANP leader Zahid Khan and his brother Ayub Khan along with thousands of his supporters.

Senator Zahid Khan and his brother have expressed full confidence in the leadership of PMLN President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and PMLN KP President Engr Amir Muqam.

Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam said that PMLN strongly believed in people's welfare service as well as uniformed devolopment of Pakistan and that was why political leaders such as Zahid Khan, Ayub Khan and ex Minister Wajid Ali Khan have joined his party.

He said that people of Pakistan knew that PMLN's leadership has all the ability and strength to take the country's out of all challenges and put it on road to prosperity.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was tirelessly working to make the country forward on road to progress and devolopment besides provide relief to masses.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the sucessful holding of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at Islamabad have enhanced Pakistan's image at global level.

He said bringing price hike to below seven percent digit and record increase in stock exchange besides revival of economy was made possible due to untiring efforts of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his financial team.

He said that unfortunately some elements, who are raising hallow slogans of 'true freedom' did not like political stability in the country. He said people are fully aware that who were using foreign lobby for the release of PTI founder.

He said that raising of flag of a super power in Swabi public meeting of PTI addressed by CM KP and staging of cipher drama for political gains by the PTI founder was fully exposed before the masses.

Engr Amir Muqam ruled out of granting of NRO for anyone under foreign pressure, reiterating that only courts would decide the cases of PTI founder.

Instead to address issues of the protesting teachers in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, he said that CM KP has failed to address their genuine problems, resultantly precious time of thousands students are being wasted.

Engr Amir Muqam advised CM KP to address teachers problems on priority basis and focus on improvement in security situation in the province rather than provoking workers against the state institutions.

He said that KP Assembly should be used for empowerment of masses and legislation for resolution of provincial issues rather against politcal opponents.

Engr Amir Muqam said that people of Malakand Division had suffered due to terrorism and floods and requires fast track development.

He said that PTI Government has failed to construct Dir-Chitral Motorway despite tall hallow promises.

Engr Amir Muqam said that only PMLN Govt has completed record numbers of projects whether it was provision of gas, electricity and road infrastructure in Malakand Division.

He said that construction of Nawaz Sharif kidney hospital at Swat was a gift of PMLN Govt benefiting thousands of patients every year.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Malakand Division has been exampted of taxes for one year by the PMLN Govt to provide relief to its people.

He said that all problems of road infrastructure, gas and electricity in the area would be addressed on priority basis.

Engr Amir Muqam said party workers are real asset of the party and all their genuine demands would be addressed.

He welcomed Senator Zahid Khan in the party fold and assured support in resolution of the area problems.

