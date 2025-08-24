Open Menu

Muqam Seeks Proactive Role Of Philanthropists For Help Of Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 10:10 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam, here on Sunday, visited a donation collection camp set up for flood victims at Khwazakhela, on his way from Swat to Shangla.

Engr Amir Muqam appreciated the services of the volunteers present at the camp, saying that serving the people in times of hardship is a noble act, and these young individuals deserve praise and admiration.

He met with the volunteers at the camp, encouraged them and thanked them for their selfless services.

On this occasion, he said that nations progress only when their people share each other’s sorrows and stand united in difficult times.

The Federal Minister reaffirmed that the government will provide all possible support for the rehabilitation of the affected families and is in close coordination with welfare organizations to ensure that relief activities move forward in an effective and organized manner.

The volunteers at the camp briefed him on the needs and plans, to which Engineer Amir Muqam assured them of his full cooperation.

