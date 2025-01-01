Muqam Slams Shelling, Baton Charge On Peshawar Protesters
Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 08:20 PM
Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan & SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday strongly condemned the shelling and baton-charge on municipal representatives in Peshawar
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan & SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday strongly condemned the shelling and baton-charge on municipal representatives in Peshawar.
In a statement, Muqam emphasized that violence against peaceful protests is in direct contradiction to democratic values. Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) he said party’s double standards has badly exposed.
He condemned the mistreatment of municipal representatives, asserting that they are the true voice of the people and such behavior towards them is completely unacceptable.
Muqam condemned the excessive use of force by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, accusing it of attempting to hide its failures.
He reiterated that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would continue to raise its voice on every platform to protect the rights of municipal representatives.
He also called on the government to immediately address the issues faced by these representatives, stressing the urgency of resolving the matter.
Recent Stories
Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area
Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high of AED7.9 billion
WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent basis
ADC Hub inaugurates 7th Agriculture census on vision of PM
PES rescued 219,6679 emergency victims in 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Fazal Shakoor Khan inspects Soci ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq seeks more vibrant role ..
First case of new year registered against bootlegger
DIG Raza vows zero tolerance for corruption, resolving public issues on priority
CDA greenlights major development projects to transform Islamabad
RPO visits two police stations in Mianwali
Kurram Jirga ends as both parties sign reconciliation agreement for ensuring las ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent basis1 minute ago
-
ADC Hub inaugurates 7th Agriculture census on vision of PM1 minute ago
-
PES rescued 219,6679 emergency victims in 20241 minute ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Fazal Shakoor Khan inspects Social Security Hospital ..1 minute ago
-
First case of new year registered against bootlegger2 minutes ago
-
DIG Raza vows zero tolerance for corruption, resolving public issues on priority2 minutes ago
-
CDA greenlights major development projects to transform Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
RPO visits two police stations in Mianwali2 minutes ago
-
Kurram Jirga ends as both parties sign reconciliation agreement for ensuring lasting peace in region ..2 minutes ago
-
Muqam slams shelling, baton charge on Peshawar protesters2 minutes ago
-
FDA intensifies crackdown against illegal housing colonies2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Khanewal reviews 2024 performance2 minutes ago