Muqam Slams Shelling, Baton Charge On Peshawar Protesters

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan & SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday strongly condemned the shelling and baton-charge on municipal representatives in Peshawar

In a statement, Muqam emphasized that violence against peaceful protests is in direct contradiction to democratic values. Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) he said party’s double standards has badly exposed.

He condemned the mistreatment of municipal representatives, asserting that they are the true voice of the people and such behavior towards them is completely unacceptable.

Muqam condemned the excessive use of force by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, accusing it of attempting to hide its failures.

He reiterated that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would continue to raise its voice on every platform to protect the rights of municipal representatives.

He also called on the government to immediately address the issues faced by these representatives, stressing the urgency of resolving the matter.

