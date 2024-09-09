Muqam Strongly Condemn CM KPK Statement About PML-N Leadership, National Institutions
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Federal Minster for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam here on Monday strongly condemned the statement of Chief Minister of Khyber Pukhtunkhaw Ali Amin Khan Gandapur about the top brass of Pakistan Muslim League as well as National Institutions.
Addressing a joint press conference with Info Minister, Amir Muqam said that CM KP badly failed to show his provincial government performance instead of that criticizing the performance of federal regime and Punjab government.
The minister highlighted that CM KP used a derogatory language about the CM Punjab Marium Nawaz which was very shameful act as public had rejected the yesterday power show of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI).
Muqam underlined that Pakhtoon have a good norms, culture and respect of women in their customs but CM KP had violated all custom using the negative remarks about the females in the public gathering.
It was a very alarming situation as the government of PTI in KPK using all the resources of the government for vested interest and party promotion campaign.
Muqam blamed that PTI did massive used rescue vehicles, ambulances, government funds for yesterday PTI public gathering and forced the government employees of the province to attend the public gathering otherwise they will be fired.
CM KPK involved in the wheat scandal, chopping off the national forest in the province and no improvement and facility in the health and education sector only so called slogans and blaming to others, they added.
