Muqam strongly condemns allegations against Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam has strongly condemned the allegations against Saudi Arabia.

The minister said that Bushra BiBi made false allegations against Pakistan's friends which was an old tactic of PTI, said a press release issued here on Friday.

He said Bushra Bibi has conspired to make Pakistanis unemployed abroad.

"Earlier, Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia had become unemployed and imprisoned due to failed policies of PTI.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appealed to the Saudi leadership and obtained forgiveness in the past", the minister expressed.

Sometimes, he said they blame America and sometimes Saudi Arabia, these people have dominated Pakistan for four years.

Those who received gifts, watches and jewelry from Saudi Arabia have once again proven that they are benefactors and forgetful of kindness, he added.