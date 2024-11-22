Open Menu

Muqam Strongly Condemns Allegations Against Saudi Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Muqam strongly condemns allegations against Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam has strongly condemned the allegations against Saudi Arabia.

The minister said that Bushra BiBi made false allegations against Pakistan's friends which was an old tactic of PTI, said a press release issued here on Friday.

He said Bushra Bibi has conspired to make Pakistanis unemployed abroad.

"Earlier, Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia had become unemployed and imprisoned due to failed policies of PTI.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appealed to the Saudi leadership and obtained forgiveness in the past", the minister expressed.

Sometimes, he said they blame America and sometimes Saudi Arabia, these people have dominated Pakistan for four years.

Those who received gifts, watches and jewelry from Saudi Arabia have once again proven that they are benefactors and forgetful of kindness, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Amir Muqam Jewelry Saudi Saudi Arabia From Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of ..

IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz

38 minutes ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bib ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case

59 minutes ago
 Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

1 hour ago
 IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

4 hours ago
 PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

4 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

7 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

18 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

24 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan