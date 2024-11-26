Muqam strongly condemns attack on Rangers, police personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam strongly condemned the attack on Rangers and police personnel on Srinagar Highway by miscreants.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs paid tribute to four martyred Rangers personnel and police constable Mubashir, said a press release.

Amir Muqam expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs.

Engineer Amir Muqam prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

Nation salutes the martyred personnel, Amir Muqam.

Federal Minister paid tribute to police constable Mubashir, who was martyred in the violence of protesters near Hakla.

Protesters who resorted to violence will be brought to justice, Engineer Amir Muqam.