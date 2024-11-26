Muqam Strongly Condemns Attack On Rangers, Police Personnel
Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam strongly condemned the attack on Rangers and police personnel on Srinagar Highway by miscreants.
Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs paid tribute to four martyred Rangers personnel and police constable Mubashir, said a press release.
Amir Muqam expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs.
Engineer Amir Muqam prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel.
Nation salutes the martyred personnel, Amir Muqam.
Federal Minister paid tribute to police constable Mubashir, who was martyred in the violence of protesters near Hakla.
Protesters who resorted to violence will be brought to justice, Engineer Amir Muqam.
Recent Stories
PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes
Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan
Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’
SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum
Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola
ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139
AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Economic stability contingent upon political stability: Sheikh38 seconds ago
-
Raising literacy rate, reducing heavy books burden, Muslim Hands furnishes students with free regist ..20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus agree to promote bilateral ties through high-level exchanges, institutional cooper ..20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus leaders resolve for stronger bilateral trade, commerce ties30 minutes ago
-
Raising literacy rate, reducing heavy books burden: Muslim Hands furnishes students with free regist ..30 minutes ago
-
Ahsan vows educational reforms to meet 21st-century needs during PML-N tenure31 minutes ago
-
Belarusian President visit to boost bilateral ties: Iftikhar Malik41 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held50 minutes ago
-
President SCCI for practical steps to encourage handicraft industry51 minutes ago
-
DC for measures to implement labour laws1 hour ago
-
PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes1 hour ago
-
Three killed, six injured in Neelum Valley Jeep crash2 hours ago