Muqam strongly condemns ransacking of properties on arrest of Imran Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister, Engr Amir Muqam here on Tuesday strongly condemned the ransacking of properties on the arrest of Imran Khan, adding support of Imran Niazi was tantamount to supporting corruption.

In a statement here, Engr Amir Muqam said that Imran himself said that he should be arrested for theft.

He asked Imran Khan's supporters to pay respect to the orders of islam and law.

He said that ransacking for the sake of Imran would be tantamount to not obeying orders of Islam and law.

Amir Muqam warned the miscreants at PTI to remain within the ambit of the law.

He said that Imran was issued notice on May 1 but he did not appear. He said that even our families were detained by NAB in the past.

Muqam claimed that Imran was arrested on Rs 60 billion corruption charges besides corrupt practices in diamonds, lands, loot and ponders.

He said had Imran appeared in NAB he might have not been arrested, adding he underlined the need for strict actions against miscreants and law brokers.