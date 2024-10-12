Open Menu

Muqam Strongly Rejected PTI's Agenda Of Protest During SCO Meeting

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Muqam strongly rejected PTI's agenda of protest during SCO meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam's strongly rejected the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) anti state agenda as PTI announced for protest on the occasion of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) upcoming meeting.

He said," It is a proof of anti-nationalism. There is no doubt that PTI's agenda seemed to be anti-Pakistan because PTI has declared the protest on this important occasion".

PTI once again showed its real face as the meeting of SCO was very important for Pakistan.

he said.

Muqam asked What type of image of Pakistan they wanted to highlight before the World?

"First they postponed the visit of the President of China, now they want to sabotage the SCO meeting.

In any case, protest cannot be allowed on this occasion and the declaration of protest is condemnable and very sad.

Protests and processions can be held at any other time," he said.

