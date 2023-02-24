UrduPoint.com

Muqam Terms Jail Bharo As Flop Movement

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Muqam terms Jail Bharo as flop movement

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam on Friday said that "Jail Bharo" movement has become Jail Se Bhago" movement as bail movement has started

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam on Friday said that "Jail Bharo" movement has become Jail Se Bhago" movement as bail movement has started.

In a statement, he said that Imran Niazi can only fill his pocket, not jail.

The claims of filling the jail have turned into vows to cry, release and be sick. Imran Khan is hiding in Zaman Park with a plaster cast. The police should announce Jail Bharo Movement outside Zaman Park every day. Jail Bharu called Mehmood Khan outside his house in Swat, but he did not come out of the house. Those who used to say that their life is for Imran, they have fled for fear of going to jail. Following in the footsteps of Imran Niazi, other PTI leaders have hidden behind illnesses, he said.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Swat Jail Amir Muqam

Recent Stories

Capital City Police arrest two mobsters

Capital City Police arrest two mobsters

23 minutes ago
 Women may contribute to state's strength, prosperi ..

Women may contribute to state's strength, prosperity through economic self-relia ..

23 minutes ago
 PTI believes in injustice, says PPP leader

PTI believes in injustice, says PPP leader

23 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed meets with ENEC delegation to rec ..

Hamdan bin Zayed meets with ENEC delegation to receive updates on Barakah Plant

30 minutes ago
 Training of 800 LHWs to help diagnose, control TB: ..

Training of 800 LHWs to help diagnose, control TB: Manager Tuberculosis (TB) Con ..

23 minutes ago
 Emergence of local councils system fulfills people ..

Emergence of local councils system fulfills people's aspirations in AJK

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.