Muqam terms Jail Bharo as flop movement

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam on Friday said that "Jail Bharo" movement has become Jail Se Bhago" movement as bail movement has started

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam on Friday said that "Jail Bharo" movement has become Jail Se Bhago" movement as bail movement has started.

In a statement, he said that Imran Niazi can only fill his pocket, not jail.

The claims of filling the jail have turned into vows to cry, release and be sick. Imran Khan is hiding in Zaman Park with a plaster cast. The police should announce Jail Bharo Movement outside Zaman Park every day. Jail Bharu called Mehmood Khan outside his house in Swat, but he did not come out of the house. Those who used to say that their life is for Imran, they have fled for fear of going to jail. Following in the footsteps of Imran Niazi, other PTI leaders have hidden behind illnesses, he said.