Muqam Underscores Necessity Of Consistent, Non-political Approach To Combating Terrorism
Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Tuesday called for consistent and non-political approach to combating terrorism in the country.
Speaking in the National Assembly, he expressed the gratitude to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Minister of Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah for extending the tax exemption in the former FATA and PATA regions.
He said that the tax exemptions, originally granted in 2018, had been extended until 2023.
Despite external pressures from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and industrialists, the Prime Minister, considering the current situation, extended the tax exemption period to June 2024.
"This is not a personal issue; we are grateful to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister for making this wise decision under these circumstances," he added.
He said that Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif also discussed Operation Azm-e-Istikham in the National Assembly, highlighting that all actions are taken collectively in the national interest.
Muqam noted that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was present at the apex committee meeting, where all decisions were made with the national interest in mind and said it would continue to be so.
He called for an end to double standards and political maneuvering regarding terrorism, sharing his own experiences to stress the importance of a unified approach.
