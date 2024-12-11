Muqam Urges KP CM To Focus On Governance, Address Public Issues
Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam, on Wednesday called upon the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to prioritize governance and address the pressing issues faced by the people of the province.
Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, the minister expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in Kurram, a district of KP.
He said that he, along with the Governor, had visited Kohat to participate in a grand jirga aimed at resolving the matter.
He highlighted that an All-Parties Conference was convened in Peshawar; however, he regretted that the Chief Minister and representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chose to boycott the event.
Amir Muqam stressed that efforts to address the challenges in the province were made beyond political affiliations, urging all stakeholders to set aside political biases and work collectively to restore peace in the region.
He reiterated that maintaining law and order is primarily the responsibility of the provincial government while assuring the federal government’s readiness to assist upon the province's request.
The minister criticized the political exploitation of Pashtuns, pointing out that while the PTI chief’s sons reside in London, Pashtuns are being misled into participating in protests. He emphasized the need for legal action against those who incite and mobilize individuals for such activities, only to abandon them while fleeing across multiple districts.
He also condemned the unlawful protests that violated High Court orders, describing them as attempts to release a jailed individual.
Amir Muqam affirmed that issues concerning Pashtuns have been raised in the federal cabinet and other relevant forums. He assured that investigations would be conducted based on concrete evidence rather than unsubstantiated allegations, ensuring fairness and transparency throughout the process.
APP/zah-sra
