- Home
- Pakistan
- Muqam urges on International Community to take action against India about violation of human rights ..
Muqam Urges On International Community To Take Action Against India About Violation Of Human Rights In IIOJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam urged on the international community to take action against India about the human rights violations in IIOJK.
The minister said in his message on the eve of International Human Rights Day, he said that Today, the whole world is celebrating International Human Rights Day and this day reminded the world to uphold the protection of human rights.
On International Human Rights Day, we should not forget our brothers and sisters in the illegally occupied Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
The serious human rights violations in the illegal Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir also require urgent attention from the international community, including the United Nations.
The desecration of women in occupied Kashmir is a daily practice for the Indian army and humanity has been humiliated in the occupied valley for the past several years.
India continuously committing atrocities in occupied Kashmir and the Indian army has so far martyred millions of Kashmiris,
Thousands of women have become widows, thousands of Kashmiri children have become orphans.
The world must understand that there is no peace in the world without a solution to the Kashmir issue,
India is changing the population ratio in occupied Kashmir-Pakistan also pledges to continue its moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiris to achieve their legitimate right to self-determination.
The Government of Pakistan will continue to work for justice, equality, dignity and human rights for all.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
COAS commends Pak Army team to secure gold medal in “Exercise Cambrian Patrol’2 minutes ago
-
The real work for "Suthra Punjab" begins now, says Minister2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran FMs discuss bilateral ties, Syria situation22 minutes ago
-
Veteran film artist Babra Sharif turned 7022 minutes ago
-
Naqvi reaffirms commitment to human rights on International Human Rights Day22 minutes ago
-
APHC, others voice alarm over escalating human rights violations in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme1 hour ago
-
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case1 hour ago
-
Self-accountability, integrity essential to eliminate corruption: Commissioner Hazara1 hour ago
-
Dist admin decides to install AQMS to combat smog1 hour ago
-
Two killed in separate incidents1 hour ago
-
District admin issues safety guidelines for tourists amid snowfall in Galyat2 hours ago