Muqam Urges Opposition To Be Constructive, Not Confrontational
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Federal Minister for SAFRON and Kashmir Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Engr Amir Muqam on Sunday urged the opposition parties to adopt a constructive approach rather than wasting time on useless protests with confrontational tactics.
He stated this during oath taking ceremony of newly elected body of Buner District Bar Council Association.
The federal minister stated that these people got nothing from protests in the past and will never gain anything in the future, but only cause losses to the country. He said that what happened on May 9 was highly regrettable.
Engr Amir Muqam urged the lawyers to be vigilant and to reject those who seek to exploit them for political interests. However, he emphasized that they should play a constructive role in the interests of the country.
He emphasized that public service entails more than protesting; it involves addressing public issues, which is the true responsibility of elected representatives.
The federal minister stressed the need to abandon the blame game and instead, actively contribute to the country's best interests.
He said that there was a clear indication of improvement in the economic situation, with all institutions and the government on the same page.
He also noted that inflation was an issue being faced by everybody.
Engr Amir Muqam stated that overcoming inflation was a top priority for the government.
He highly praised the establishment of SIFC for its efforts in attracting investment.
In response to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's accusations against the Federal government regarding resource allocation, he emphasized the equitable distribution facilitated by the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.
Earlier, the federal minister administered the oath to the newly elected body of the Bar Council Association.
He congratulated the newly elected cabinet and expressed the hope that they would work for the welfare of the lawyers' community.
Additionally, he announced a grant of Rs 2 million for the Bar Council Association and assured efforts for the provision of gas facilities and a motorway link road in Buner.
He emphasized that access to gas was a right for the people of Buner and Shangla. The Minister also expressed deep respect for the people of Buner and Swabi, stating that they have always honored and respected him.
Recent Stories
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP law minister announces Rs 2m for Aghosh to help orphans2 minutes ago
-
Police launch massive search operations12 minutes ago
-
Religious scholars, leaders unify behind ‘Code of Conduct for Pilgrims’21 minutes ago
-
LGH launches new Department of Nutrition21 minutes ago
-
16 stolen motorcycles recovered in successful operation31 minutes ago
-
CAP's 16th celebrations : pride for organizers32 minutes ago
-
Vehicle theft gang busted, six stolen vehicles recovered41 minutes ago
-
Wheat Crisis: JI holds rally to support farmers42 minutes ago
-
PMLN delegation calls on Amir Muqam42 minutes ago
-
PKI announces protest march towards Lahore on May 101 hour ago
-
CM Balochistan lauds successful operations against miscreants1 hour ago
-
Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail to sworn in as Governor Balochistan tomorrow1 hour ago