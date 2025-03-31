Muqam Urges People To Work For Solidarity, Progress Of Motherland
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2025 | 07:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and President Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Ameer Muqam offered Eid prayer in his ancestral area, Puran district Shangla.
On the occasion, prayers were offered for solidarity of the country and establishment of peace in the motherland. Prayers were also offered for unity of Muslim Ummah.
Speaking on the occasion, Engineer Ameer Muqam urged people to shun difference and work jointly for progress and prosperity of the country.
He said that on this joyful event we must share happiness with poor and needy segments of the society. He also congratulated Muslims on event of Eid-ul-Fitr and wished them good wishes.
Engineer Ameer muqam also offered prayers for Muslims of Palestine and Kashmir and highlighted their struggle to get rights.
He also paid tribute to security forces, law enforcers and civilians who lost their lives in war against militancy.
