Muqam visits Afghan Commissionerate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engr Ameer Muqam on Tuesday visited the Afghan Commissionerate here.

It was first visit of the federal minister since he assumed charge of the ministry.

On this occasion, the Minister was given a detailed briefing about the Commissionerate.

Top officials of Afghan Commissionerate and others participated in the briefing.

Ameer Muqam emphasized on complete utilization of the available resources besides keeping updated database about all its affairs.

Federal Minister said that Afghan Commissionerate should have complete updated details of its assets and services including houses, survey reports about future projects.

After the briefing, he visited different parts of the Afghan Commissionerate and reviewed the services provided there.

APP/adi