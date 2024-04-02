Open Menu

Muqam Visits Afghan Commissionerate

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Muqam visits Afghan Commissionerate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engr Ameer Muqam on Tuesday visited the Afghan Commissionerate here.

It was first visit of the federal minister since he assumed charge of the ministry.

On this occasion, the Minister was given a detailed briefing about the Commissionerate.

Top officials of Afghan Commissionerate and others participated in the briefing.

Ameer Muqam emphasized on complete utilization of the available resources besides keeping updated database about all its affairs.

Federal Minister said that Afghan Commissionerate should have complete updated details of its assets and services including houses, survey reports about future projects.

After the briefing, he visited different parts of the Afghan Commissionerate and reviewed the services provided there.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Afghanistan Visit All

Recent Stories

Happy Easter to the Christian community living all ..

Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..

29 minutes ago
 Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheW ..

Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..

34 minutes ago
 Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors a ..

Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..

59 minutes ago
 Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

2 hours ago
 Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in Nationa ..

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly

4 hours ago
 PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

4 hours ago
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

7 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

15 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan