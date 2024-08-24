Muqam Visits Alpurai, Announces Support For School
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam visited Government Centennial Model High School Alpurai, Shangla, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and announced support for the school's reconstruction and talented students.
Engineer Muqam praised the school's achievements despite limited resources, highlighting the immense talent of children living in the mountains, said a press release.
He vowed for speaking with relevant authorities for the school's reconstruction and announced a cash prize of three lakhs for talented students from his own pocket.
The event was attended by hundreds of students, who warmly welcomed the guests.
Engineer Muqam also appreciated the hard work of the school's principal and teachers, acknowledging their role in the school's success.
During his visit, Engineer Muqam also inaugurated a new feeder at Alpurai, completed at a cost of 32.45 million, which will solve the area's low voltage problem.
He later recited Fatiha for late Dr. Fazal-e-Rabi in Chakesar and met with various delegations at Tehsil, issuing instructions to relevant authorities to address their concerns.
Engineer Muqam also performed Fatiha in Tehsil Puran and Buner district, meeting with party workers in the latter.
