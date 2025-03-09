Muqam visits Chilas GB

CHILAS Mar 9 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam Sunday visited Chilas district of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on the directives of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He was accompanied by Federal Minister Moin Wattoo, Chairman WAPDA General (Rtd) Saeed Ghani, Federal Secretary SAFRON, GB and Kashmir Affairs Zafar Hassan.

They were received at Diamir helipad by the relevant authorities and members of the federal committee.

The committee will review ongoing measures taken for resolution of problems of the affectees of Diamir Bhasha dam.

Engr Amir Muqam will meet local leaders and affectees so that practical measures for resolution of their problems could be addressed.

APP/fam