Muqam Visits Family Of Martyred Child Of Swabi Blast; Hands Over Cash Assistance

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Muqam visits family of martyred child of Swabi blast; hands over cash assistance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Maqam visited the bereaved family of martyred child of Swabi blast in police station last week and expressed grief and sorrow.

Flanked by a well-known politician of Pakistan Muslim League-N and former member of the Provincial Assembly, Babar Saleem, the Minister offered Fatiha for the departed soul.

On the occasion Amir Maqam spent some time with the bereaved family and handed over an assistance cheque of Rs 100,000 and assured to request the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif for financial assistance.

Later, the Minister along with Babar Saleem visited Swabi hospital and met the injured police personnel. He prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured persons and directed the medical superintendent and other officers to provide best medical care to them.

On the occasion the parents of the child and people of the village expressed their gratitude to the federal Minister for his visit and support.

APP/adi

