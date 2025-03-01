Open Menu

Muqam Visits Haqqania, Condoles With Victims' Families

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Federal Minister and PMLN KP President, Engr. Amir Muqam alongwith a delegation visited Haqqania seminary at Akora Khattak Nowshera where he expressed sympathy with the victims' families of the yesterday blast.

He offered Fateha for eternal peace of all the martyres including Maulana Hamidul Haq and expressed condolences on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and PMLN President Mohammed Nawaz Sharif with members of the bereaved families.

Engr. Amir Muqam said that terrorist act during Friday prayer was highly condemnable and such attacks could not deter the nation determination in fight against terrorism.

The Federal Minister said that inimical forces wanted to create instability in Pakistan, however the Govt and the nation were united and will frustrate the enemy's designs.

Engr. Amir Muqam assured complete cooperation in investigation of the incident on behalf of the federal government.

