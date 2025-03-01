Muqam Visits Haqqania, Condoles With Victims' Families
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Federal Minister and PMLN KP President, Engr. Amir Muqam alongwith a delegation visited Haqqania seminary at Akora Khattak Nowshera where he expressed sympathy with the victims' families of the yesterday blast.
He offered Fateha for eternal peace of all the martyres including Maulana Hamidul Haq and expressed condolences on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and PMLN President Mohammed Nawaz Sharif with members of the bereaved families.
Engr. Amir Muqam said that terrorist act during Friday prayer was highly condemnable and such attacks could not deter the nation determination in fight against terrorism.
The Federal Minister said that inimical forces wanted to create instability in Pakistan, however the Govt and the nation were united and will frustrate the enemy's designs.
Engr. Amir Muqam assured complete cooperation in investigation of the incident on behalf of the federal government.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition
Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..
IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..
AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February
More Stories From Pakistan
-
COAS visits Bahawalpur Cantonment6 minutes ago
-
Kohat district embarks on innovative household vegetable cultivation project6 minutes ago
-
Kohat WSSC approves 10% salary hike for low-grade employees6 minutes ago
-
CPWB takes 3 beggar kids into custody6 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits Haqqania, condoles with victims' families6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Home Minister directs police for extraordinary security in Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
FDA resolves 413 applications at one-window counter6 minutes ago
-
Water supply schedule for Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
Kohat launches 'Green Growth Strategy' with billion tree plus plantation campaign6 minutes ago
-
LGH surgeons perform successful Laparoscopic Nephrectomy on patient26 minutes ago
-
DPM , Danish FM discuss bilateral ties26 minutes ago
-
GCCI opens women’s enclave for female entrepreneurs26 minutes ago