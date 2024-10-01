Muqam visits Swabi, inspects site of blast

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engr. Ameer Muqam on Tuesday visited Swabi and inspected the site of blast in City Police Station.

He announced and amount of Rs. 100,000 each for families of those killed in the explosion.

He said federal government would be requested to announce compensation amount for martyred and injured of the incident.

Later, he went to the residence of Iqtidar who lost life in the City Police Station blast and condoled with his father.

Meanwhile talking to media, he said that provincial government should focus the problems of people rather staging useless protests. He said that KP government is following agenda of protest to divert attention of people from ongoing looting and corruption.

