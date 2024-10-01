Muqam Visits Swabi, Inspects Site Of Blast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 09:20 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engr. Ameer Muqam on Tuesday visited Swabi and inspected the site of blast in City Police Station.
He announced and amount of Rs. 100,000 each for families of those killed in the explosion.
He said federal government would be requested to announce compensation amount for martyred and injured of the incident.
Later, he went to the residence of Iqtidar who lost life in the City Police Station blast and condoled with his father.
Meanwhile talking to media, he said that provincial government should focus the problems of people rather staging useless protests. He said that KP government is following agenda of protest to divert attention of people from ongoing looting and corruption.
APP/soa-mds/
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solar panels installed at KMC head office roof2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad prepares for SCO Summit with extensive renovations12 minutes ago
-
Like Trachoma, PM Shehbaz urges sustained efforts to eliminate polio, hepatitis from Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
Secy for expediting construction of new model bazaars in 13 districts22 minutes ago
-
IGP meets with police employees, their families32 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather recorded in city32 minutes ago
-
WHO validates trachoma elimination as Pakistan's public health problem52 minutes ago
-
Committee expresses concerns over selection of MPhil, PhD scholars without any methodology52 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP urges youth to promote tolerance, critical thinking52 minutes ago
-
Tank Police conduct mock exercise52 minutes ago
-
LHC directs police to expedite submission of pending challans52 minutes ago
-
Pucar-15 helpline received 0.158 mln calls in September52 minutes ago