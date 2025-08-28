Open Menu

Muqam Visits Talidas Spillway In Ghizer, Orders Immediate Restoration Measures On PM's Directives

August 28, 2025

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam visited the severely affected Talidas Spillway area in district Ghizer where recent landslides and heavy rains destroyed several houses and buried an entire village under debris

During the visit, the minister was given a detailed briefing by the local administration.

Expressing grief over the destruction of roads and other infrastructure he said that the incident is a top priority for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and assured that the federal government will extend all possible assistance to the victims.

Amir Muqam personally assessed the damages and immediately ordered the restoration of roads and other essential infrastructure. He directed local authorities to provide urgent relief to the affected families and to initiate rehabilitation work on an emergency basis.

“The federal government will not leave the people of Gilgit-Baltistan alone. The Prime Minister has given clear instructions to ensure the earliest possible rehabilitation of the affected areas,” the minister stated.

Furthermore, he instructed federal and provincial agencies to work jointly and accelerate relief efforts to ease the difficulties faced by the affected population.

Federal Secretary for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan & SAFRON, Zafar Hassan and other senior officials were also present. Former Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Hafizur Rehman, DG GB DMA Zakir Hussain, Home Secretary Ali Asghar, Commissioner Gilgit Division Asad Haroon, DC Ghizer, and ADC Gupis Yasin also attended the visit.

It may be noted that Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam is currently on a three-day official visit to Gilgit-Baltistan under the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

